Vladimir Guerrero Injury: Not ruled out from playing Monday
Blue Jays manager John Schneider said after Sunday's loss to the Pirates that Guerrero (elbow) is "definitely a possibility" to play in Monday against the Marlins, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Guerrero was lifted from Sunday's game immediately after being hit on the inside of the right elbow by a pitch during his fifth-inning plate appearance, but X-rays conducted afterward returned negative. Though Guerrero avoided a fracture and was diagnosed with a contusion, Schneider acknowledged that the 27-year-old was experiencing some numbness because he hit on the nerve of his elbow, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports. The Blue Jays will wait and see how Guerrero's elbow responds to treatment overnight before likely reassessing his condition during a pregame workout Monday. If Guerrero is able to take batting practice without too much discomfort, he could be given the green light to start in the series opener with Miami.
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