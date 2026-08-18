Vladimir Guerrero Injury: Participating in on-field workout
Guerrero (concussion) participated in a light on-field workout Tuesday that included activation drills, jogging and higher-intensity running, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
It's unclear where exactly Guerrero stands in his recovery from a concussion, but the workout Tuesday is an indication that he's making at least some progress. The 27-year-old landed on the 7-day injured list Saturday and will be eligible to return this weekend versus the Yankees, though it's unclear if he's expected to be fully cleared by that time.
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