Vladimir Guerrero headshot

Vladimir Guerrero Injury: Participating in on-field workout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 12:59pm

Guerrero (concussion) participated in a light on-field workout Tuesday that included activation drills, jogging and higher-intensity running, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

It's unclear where exactly Guerrero stands in his recovery from a concussion, but the workout Tuesday is an indication that he's making at least some progress. The 27-year-old landed on the 7-day injured list Saturday and will be eligible to return this weekend versus the Yankees, though it's unclear if he's expected to be fully cleared by that time.

Vladimir Guerrero
Toronto Blue Jays
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