Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Vladimir Guerrero headshot

Vladimir Guerrero Injury: Sitting with foot issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 4, 2025

Guerrero is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels after fouling a ball off his foot Thursday night, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Blue Jays haven't suggested Guerrero is dealing with a serious injury, but he will miss at least one start. It's unknown whether he underwent any sort of imaging after the incident. Will Wagner is starting at first base in Guerrero's absence.

Vladimir Guerrero
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now