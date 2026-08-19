Vladimir Guerrero Injury: Targeting return Saturday
Guerrero (concussion) will go through a full workout Wednesday and is targeting a return to the Blue Jays' active roster Saturday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet reports.
Guerrero landed on the 7-day concussion injured list last weekend but is on track for activation when first eligible. He went through a light workout Tuesday and will ramp up the intensity with a full workout Wednesday. Guerrero could play a rehab game with Single-A Dunedin on Thursday or Friday before returning Saturday, assuming all checks out well.
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