Vladimir Guerrero Injury: X-rays negative on elbow

The Blue Jays announced that Guerrero was diagnosed with a right elbow contusion following his departure from Sunday's game against the Pirates in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Guerrero reached on all three of his plate appearances, scoring a run and drawing two walks before immediately leaving the game when he was hit by a pitch. Fortunately for Guerrero, X-rays on his elbow ruled out a fracture, but the bruise could still be significant enough to cost him some time. Guerrero can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener versus the Marlins, with his availability for that contest likely to hinge on how he fares during pregame batting practice.