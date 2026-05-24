Vladimir Guerrero headshot

Vladimir Guerrero Injury: X-rays negative on elbow

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

The Blue Jays announced that Guerrero was diagnosed with a right elbow contusion following his departure from Sunday's game against the Pirates in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Guerrero reached on all three of his plate appearances, scoring a run and drawing two walks before immediately leaving the game when he was hit by a pitch. Fortunately for Guerrero, X-rays on his elbow ruled out a fracture, but the bruise could still be significant enough to cost him some time. Guerrero can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener versus the Marlins, with his availability for that contest likely to hinge on how he fares during pregame batting practice.

Vladimir Guerrero
Toronto Blue Jays
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