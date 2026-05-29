Vladimir Guerrero News: Clutch two-run double
Guerrero went 2-for-4 with a two-run double and a run scored during the Blue Jays' 6-5 win over the Orioles on Friday.
Guerrero gave the Blue Jays the lead for good in the eighth inning, when his double off Yennier Cano brought both George Springer and Ernie Clement home. Guerrero has logged two hits in three of his last five games and has reached base safely in each of his last 11 appearances. Over that span, he has gone 12-for-34 (.353) with two steals, one home run, five RBI and eight runs scored while drawing eight walks.
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