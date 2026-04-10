Vladimir Guerrero headshot

Vladimir Guerrero News: Collects three hits Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Guerrero went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored, one steal and an RBI during Toronto's 10-4 win over Minnesota on Friday.

Guerrero notched his first steal of the season in the seventh inning before being brought home on an RBI single by Davis Schneider, and the former drove in a run of his own on a double in the eighth. Guerrero has just one home run through 13 regular-season games, but he currently boasts a .429 OBP that would be a career high if maintained.

Vladimir Guerrero
Toronto Blue Jays
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