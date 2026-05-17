Vladimir Guerrero News: Comes alive with homer
Guerrero went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 4-1 win over Detroit.
The All-Star first baseman broke out of a brutal slump, which saw him go 6-for-51 (.117) with zero extra-base hits to open the month of May prior to Sunday. That cold spell has dropped Guerrero's season OPS to a career-worst .754, so fantasy managers are hoping Sunday's performance helps him rediscover his power stroke. Through 168 at-bats overall, Guerrero is still hitting a strong .286 with three homers, 20 RBI, 27 runs scored and three stolen bases.
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