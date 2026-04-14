Vladimir Guerrero News: Drives in two runs Tuesday
Guerrero went 2-for-5 a double, two RBI and a run scored during the Blue Jays' 9-7 extra-innings win over the Brewers on Tuesday.
Guerrero gave the Blue Jays the lead for good in the 10th with an RBI double, and he came around to score two batters later on a two-run double from Myles Straw. Guerrero has just one home run and seven RBI this season (in 70 plate appearances), but the 27-year-old slugger ranks fifth in the majors in OBP (.443) and seventh in batting average (.328). He is in the midst of a five-game hitting streak, going 10-for-20 with three RBI, four doubles, four runs scored and a steal over that span.
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