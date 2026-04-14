Vladimir Guerrero headshot

Vladimir Guerrero News: Drives in two runs Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Guerrero went 2-for-5 a double, two RBI and a run scored during the Blue Jays' 9-7 extra-innings win over the Brewers on Tuesday.

Guerrero gave the Blue Jays the lead for good in the 10th with an RBI double, and he came around to score two batters later on a two-run double from Myles Straw. Guerrero has just one home run and seven RBI this season (in 70 plate appearances), but the 27-year-old slugger ranks fifth in the majors in OBP (.443) and seventh in batting average (.328). He is in the midst of a five-game hitting streak, going 10-for-20 with three RBI, four doubles, four runs scored and a steal over that span.

Vladimir Guerrero
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vladimir Guerrero See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vladimir Guerrero See More
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12
Author Image
Chris Morgan
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Chris Bennett
4 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Chris Morgan
9 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago