Vladimir Guerrero headshot

Vladimir Guerrero News: Finally launches first homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Guerrero went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the White Sox.

After just missing a homer in the top of the fourth inning on a ball that Austin Hays caught with his back up against the left-field wall, Guerrero left no doubt during his next at-bat in the top of the sixth as he crushed an Anthony Kay slider 437 feet over Hays' head. It was the 27-year-old slugger's first long ball of the year, and through eight games Guerrero's batting .286 (8-for-28) with three runs, four RBI and a 6:3 BB:K.

Vladimir Guerrero
Toronto Blue Jays
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