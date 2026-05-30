Vladimir Guerrero headshot

Vladimir Guerrero News: Four hits in Saturday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 30, 2026 at 10:38pm

Guerrero went 4-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Orioles.

The star first baseman appeared to have led the Blue Jays to a win in Baltimore until Jeff Hoffman and the bullpen collapsed in the ninth inning and gave up a five-run, walk-off rally. Guerrero has gone 11 straight games without a homer, but despite the power outage, he's batting .400 (14-for-35) over that stretch with two doubles, two steals, four RBI, eight runs and an 8:3 BB:K.

Vladimir Guerrero
Toronto Blue Jays
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