Vladimir Guerrero News: Four hits in Saturday's loss
Guerrero went 4-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Orioles.
The star first baseman appeared to have led the Blue Jays to a win in Baltimore until Jeff Hoffman and the bullpen collapsed in the ninth inning and gave up a five-run, walk-off rally. Guerrero has gone 11 straight games without a homer, but despite the power outage, he's batting .400 (14-for-35) over that stretch with two doubles, two steals, four RBI, eight runs and an 8:3 BB:K.
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