Vladimir Guerrero News: Hits three singles Wednesday

Guerrero went 3-for-5 with one run scored in Wednesday's 2-1 extra-innings win over the Red Sox.

Guerrero reached base three times and scored one of the Blue Jays' two runs on the same day his 14-year, $500 million contract extension became official. It was his fifth multi-hit game of the season, four of which have come over his last six outings. Guerrero has yet to hit a home run and has started the 2025 campaign slashing .288/.367/.346 with six walks, five runs, three doubles and four RBI across 60 plate appearances.