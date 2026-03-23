Vladimir Guerrero News: Launches first spring homer
Guerrero went 2-for-2 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.
The first-inning homer off Nick Martinez was Guerrero's first in eight Grapefruit League games, although he also slugged two in five contests for the Dominican Republic during the WBC. Guerrero is batting .444 (8-for-18) with a 4:1 BB:K for the Jays this spring, and the 27-year-old looks locked in for the start of the regular season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vladimir Guerrero See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings3 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Tout Wars Head-to-Head Points Draft Review: In Pursuit of a Championship3 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
World Baseball Classic Semifinals DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 158 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
World Baseball Classic Quarterfinals DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 1310 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30010 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vladimir Guerrero See More