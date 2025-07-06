Menu
Vladimir Guerrero News: On base four times Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 6, 2025

Guerrero went 3-for-5 with a walk in Saturday's 11-inning win over the Angels.

While he wasn't able to contribute any run production to the Blue Jays' offense in a 4-3 victory, Guerrero at least proved he was healthy after fouling a ball off his foot Thursday. Over his last 25 games, the first baseman is slashing .295/.391/.495 with seven doubles, four homers, two steals, 16 RBI and 18 runs.

Vladimir Guerrero
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
