Vladimir Guerrero News: On base four times Saturday

Guerrero went 3-for-5 with a walk in Saturday's 11-inning win over the Angels.

While he wasn't able to contribute any run production to the Blue Jays' offense in a 4-3 victory, Guerrero at least proved he was healthy after fouling a ball off his foot Thursday. Over his last 25 games, the first baseman is slashing .295/.391/.495 with seven doubles, four homers, two steals, 16 RBI and 18 runs.