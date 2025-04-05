Fantasy Baseball
Vladimir Guerrero headshot

Vladimir Guerrero News: On base three times in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Guerrero went 2-for-3 with a walk in Friday's loss to the Mets.

The Blue Jays managed only four hits in total on the day, with George Springer collecting the other two. Guerrero is still looking for his first homer of 2025 and is batting .267 (8-for-30) with three doubles and three RBI, but the first baseman has reached base in all eight of Toronto's games so far. A breakout performance could come at any time.

Vladimir Guerrero
Toronto Blue Jays
