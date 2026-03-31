Vladimir Guerrero News: Reaches base four times

Guerrero went 2-for-3 with two walks, an RBI and a run scored during the Blue Jays' 5-1 win over the Rockies on Tuesday.

Guerrero gave the Blue Jays a 2-0 lead in the fifth after drawing a bases-loaded walk, and he was brought home in the seventh on a Nathan Lukes RBI single. Guerrero has yet to record an extra-base hit through five regular-season games, though he's reached base safely in 12 of 22 plate appearances to open the 2026 campaign.