Vladimir Guerrero headshot

Vladimir Guerrero News: Reaches base four times

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Guerrero went 2-for-3 with two walks, an RBI and a run scored during the Blue Jays' 5-1 win over the Rockies on Tuesday.

Guerrero gave the Blue Jays a 2-0 lead in the fifth after drawing a bases-loaded walk, and he was brought home in the seventh on a Nathan Lukes RBI single. Guerrero has yet to record an extra-base hit through five regular-season games, though he's reached base safely in 12 of 22 plate appearances to open the 2026 campaign.

Vladimir Guerrero
Toronto Blue Jays
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