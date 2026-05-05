Vladimir Guerrero News: Receiving first day off
Guerrero is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays.
It's the first game off of the season for Guerrero, who has struggled a bit since the start of May, going 3-for-17 with two walks, an RBI and three runs. Lenyn Sosa will pick up a start at first base Tuesday for the Blue Jays.
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