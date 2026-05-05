Vladimir Guerrero headshot

Vladimir Guerrero News: Receiving first day off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Guerrero is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays.

It's the first game off of the season for Guerrero, who has struggled a bit since the start of May, going 3-for-17 with two walks, an RBI and three runs. Lenyn Sosa will pick up a start at first base Tuesday for the Blue Jays.

Vladimir Guerrero
Toronto Blue Jays
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