Vladimir Guerrero News: Remains hot with three more hits

Guerrero went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored against the Angels in a 5-2 victory Monday.

Guerrero put Toronto on the board with a two-run blast in the third inning. He added two singles to notch his second three-hit game in as many days and extend his hitting streak to 11 contests. Guerrero is tied for fourth in the majors with 29 hits through 22 games and has posted a .354/.442/.488 slash line with two home runs, 12 RBI, 11 runs and one stolen base.