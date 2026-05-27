Vladimir Guerrero headshot

Vladimir Guerrero News: Returns to Toronto lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2026 at 8:29am

Guerrero (elbow) will start at first base and bat second in Wednesday's game versus the Marlins.

Guerrero missed the last two contests with a right elbow contusion, but he's improved enough to give it a go in Wednesday's series finale. The slugger has had a rough May, as he will enter action Wednesday having slashed only .187/.312/.227 this month.

Vladimir Guerrero
Toronto Blue Jays
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