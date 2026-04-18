Vladimir Guerrero News: Should play through finger issue

Guerrero picked up a minor finger injury in Friday's loss to the Brewers, but Blue Jays manager John Schneider indicated after the game that the first baseman is expected to be in the lineup Saturday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Guerrero's left index finger clipped Jorge Barrosa on a play at first base, but he remained in the game Friday and doesn't look like he'll miss any time. Toronto can ill afford to lose Guerrero too given all their other injuries, and through 19 games he's slashing .319/.427/.420 with one homer and eight RBI.