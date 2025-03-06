Vladimir Guerrero News: Slated to bat second this season

Blue Jays manager John Schneider plans for Guerrero to bat second and Anthony Santander to hit third this season, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Guerrero began last season in the No. 2 spot but wound up hitting third for the bulk of the campaign. Schneider has not decided on a leadoff man or cleanup hitter, noting that Bo Bichette is an option for both spots "depending on who we're facing." Seemingly, George Springer is another prime candidate to hit ahead of Guerrero.