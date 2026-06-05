Vladimir Guerrero News: Three-hit effort in win
Guerrero went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Thursday's win over Atlanta.
His current homer drought stands at 15 games, but Guerrero might be on the verge of a summer rampage. The star first baseman has doubles in four of the last six games, and over his last 10 contests he's slashing .389/.476/.500 with seven runs, albeit just two RBI.
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