Vladimir Guerrero headshot

Vladimir Guerrero News: Three-hit effort in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

Guerrero went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Thursday's win over Atlanta.

His current homer drought stands at 15 games, but Guerrero might be on the verge of a summer rampage. The star first baseman has doubles in four of the last six games, and over his last 10 contests he's slashing .389/.476/.500 with seven runs, albeit just two RBI.

Vladimir Guerrero
Toronto Blue Jays
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