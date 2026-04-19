Vladimir Guerrero headshot

Vladimir Guerrero News: Three-hit effort in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Guerrero went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Guerrero is playing through a finger issue he suffered Friday, but it's not slowing him down from making contact. He's hit safely in 10 straight games, racking up five multi-hit efforts in that span. The first baseman had the Blue Jays' first run-scoring hit in this contest, delivering a two-run single as part of a barrage of offense in the first inning. For the season, Guerrero is batting .333 with an .865 OPS, one home run, five doubles, 10 RBI, nine runs scored and a stolen base over 21 games.

Vladimir Guerrero
Toronto Blue Jays
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