Vladimir Guerrero News: Three more hits Sunday
Guerrero went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Sunday's win over the Guardians.
It's the third three-hit performance in the last seven games for Guerrero, although only three of his 11 knocks during that span (two doubles and a homer) have gone for extra bases. The first baseman isn't supplying his usual power yet this season with just two home runs and 14 RBI in 27 contests, but his .340 batting average is second in the American League behind Yordan Alvarez's .358 mark, and Guerrero's .426 OBP is third behind Alvarez and Ben Rice.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vladimir Guerrero See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26Yesterday
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26Yesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 216 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vladimir Guerrero See More