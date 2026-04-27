Vladimir Guerrero News: Three more hits Sunday

Guerrero went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Sunday's win over the Guardians.

It's the third three-hit performance in the last seven games for Guerrero, although only three of his 11 knocks during that span (two doubles and a homer) have gone for extra bases. The first baseman isn't supplying his usual power yet this season with just two home runs and 14 RBI in 27 contests, but his .340 batting average is second in the American League behind Yordan Alvarez's .358 mark, and Guerrero's .426 OBP is third behind Alvarez and Ben Rice.