Vladimir Guerrero News: Two hits in return from WBC
Guerrero went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.
It was his first game back with the Blue Jays after the first baseman starred for the Dominican Republic at the WBC, batting .444 (8-for-18) in five games with three doubles and two homers. Guerrero is also 5-for-13 (.385) in Grapefruit League action, and he has yet to strike out this spring either for the Jays or in the WBC. The 27-year-old will be looking to take his offense to another level after slashing .292/.381/.467 over 156 regular-season games last season with 23 homers and 84 RBI.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vladimir Guerrero See More
-
DraftKings MLB
World Baseball Classic Semifinals DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 155 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
World Baseball Classic Quarterfinals DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 137 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 3007 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Fantasy Baseball Strategy: When to Draft Player on IL to Start the Season7 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30014 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vladimir Guerrero See More