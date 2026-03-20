Vladimir Guerrero headshot

Vladimir Guerrero News: Two hits in return from WBC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Guerrero went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

It was his first game back with the Blue Jays after the first baseman starred for the Dominican Republic at the WBC, batting .444 (8-for-18) in five games with three doubles and two homers. Guerrero is also 5-for-13 (.385) in Grapefruit League action, and he has yet to strike out this spring either for the Jays or in the WBC. The 27-year-old will be looking to take his offense to another level after slashing .292/.381/.467 over 156 regular-season games last season with 23 homers and 84 RBI.

Vladimir Guerrero
Toronto Blue Jays
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