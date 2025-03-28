Vladimir Guerrero News: Two hits in win vs. Baltimore

Guerrero went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Friday against Baltimore, as the Blue Jays won 8-2.

Guerrero doubled in the third inning and was stranded there by his teammates, but he helped break the game open for the Blue Jays in the bottom of the fourth, chasing starting pitcher Charlie Morton along the way. The first baseman delivered a sacrifice fly that scored Nathan Lukes and gave the Jays a 4-2 lead, as they eventually cruised to an 8-2 win. Guerrero mashed a year ago with a .323/.396/.544 slash line and, he will hope to replicate that success as he potentially heads to free agency this winter. The superstar recently turned just 26 years old and has been a full-time major leaguer since 2019.