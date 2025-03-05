Vladimir Guerrero News: Unlikely to see much time at 3B

Blue Jays manager John Schneider indicated Wednesday that he doesn't expect to use Guerrero much at third base this season, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The Blue Jays have been open to the idea of using Guerrero more at the hot corner. However, there's currently not an obvious alternative at first base to push Guerrero to third base and maximize the team's offensive potential. Vlad Jr. is still likely to make an occasional start at the hot corner, but fantasy managers shouldn't be counting on him picking up third base eligibility on platforms where he doesn't already have it.