Wade Meckler headshot

Wade Meckler Injury: Leaves game following HBP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Meckler exited Thursday night's game against the Astros in the fifth inning after he was hit by a pitch in the helmet, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Jose Siri came on to run for Meckler, who was able to walk off the field under his own power. Prior to exiting, Meckler was 1-for-2 with a walk, the HBP and two runs scored as the Halos' leadoff man.

Wade Meckler
Los Angeles Angels
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