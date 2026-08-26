Wade Meckler Injury: Playing in rehab game
Meckler (concussion) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday, Erica Weston of Angels Broadcast Television reports.
Meckler landed on the 7-day concussion injured list Friday after being struck by a pitch in the head Thursday, but he's since passed protocols and been cleared for game action. Barring a setback, he should return to the Angels' active roster when first eligible Friday.
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