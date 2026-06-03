Wade Meckler News: Accumulates four hits in win
Meckler went 4-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Wednesday's 11-4 win over the Rockies.
This was Meckler's fifth multi-hit effort in just 12 games this season. The outfielder has quickly claimed a decent share of the playing time in left field for the Angels, serving as a strong-side platoon option. He's batting .389 with two home runs, 10 RBI, five runs scored, three doubles and two stolen bases over 38 plate appearances.
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