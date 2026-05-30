Wade Meckler News: Cranks first career grand slam

Meckler went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and an additional run scored in Saturday's 14-3 win over the Rays.

Meckler ripped his first career grand slam Saturday, collecting a career-high four RBI in the process. The left-handed-hitting outfielder has been effective in his strong-side platoon role with Jose Siri in left field so far. Over his first 26 at-bats, Meckler is hitting .308 with two home runs, eight RBI and two stolen bases.