Wade Meckler News: Joins big-league club

The Angels selected Meckler's contract from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.

With struggling Josh Lowe being sent down to Salt Lake, Meckler is getting a chance with the big club after slashing .312/.444/.477 with four home runs, 14 RBI, 20 runs scored, six stolen bases and a 26:22 BB:K across 136 plate appearances between Double-A and Triple-A this season. Meckler last appeared in the big leagues in 2023 with the Giants, where he hit .232 with a .578 OPS in 64 trips to the plate. Meckler is starting in left field and batting sixth for the Angels on Friday against the Rangers.