Wade Meckler News: Launches three-run homer in win

Meckler went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Friday's win over the Rangers.

Meckler couldn't have wished for a better debut this season. His contract was selected from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday just a few hours before this game, and he ended up launching a three-run homer in his first big-league at-bat since the 2023 season. He reached base three times in this win, so he should remain in the lineup over the next few days to see if he can add some much-needed offense to a struggling Angels lineup. Los Angeles have a .630 collective OPS since the beginning of May -- the fourth-worst mark in the majors.