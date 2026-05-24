Wade Meckler headshot

Wade Meckler News: On bench against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Meckler is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

After being called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday when Josh Lowe was demoted in a corresponding move, Meckler started in left field in the first two games of the series with Texas, going 3-for-6 with a home run, a walk and three RBI. Though he'll be on the bench Sunday against Rangers southpaw MacKenzie Gore, Meckler's solid pair of performances following his call-up could allow him to hold down a strong-side platoon role in the short term.

Wade Meckler
Los Angeles Angels
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