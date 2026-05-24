Wade Meckler News: On bench against lefty

Meckler is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

After being called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday when Josh Lowe was demoted in a corresponding move, Meckler started in left field in the first two games of the series with Texas, going 3-for-6 with a home run, a walk and three RBI. Though he'll be on the bench Sunday against Rangers southpaw MacKenzie Gore, Meckler's solid pair of performances following his call-up could allow him to hold down a strong-side platoon role in the short term.