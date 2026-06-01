Wade Meckler News: Out of lineup Monday
Meckler is out of the lineup for the series opener against Colorado, reports Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com
Meckler will ride the bench for the second consecutive game after starting the previous five games. Jose Siri will once again replace Meckler in left field and bat seventh in the order.
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