Wade Meckler headshot

Wade Meckler News: Out of lineup Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Meckler is out of the lineup for the series opener against Colorado, reports Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com

Meckler will ride the bench for the second consecutive game after starting the previous five games. Jose Siri will once again replace Meckler in left field and bat seventh in the order.

Wade Meckler
Los Angeles Angels
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