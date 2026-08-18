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Wade Meckler News: Posts steal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Meckler went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Astros.

Meckler is batting .273 (15-for-55) in August, though he's also struck out 13 times over 16 games this month. The outfielder has mostly worked in left field, though he can slide over to right field if Josh Lowe is sitting out. Meckler has provided fairly steady hitting this season, batting .290 with a .742 OPS, three home runs, five steals, 20 RBI and 26 runs scored across 222 plate appearances.

Wade Meckler
Los Angeles Angels
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