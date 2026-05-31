Wade Meckler News: Riding pine for series finale
Meckler is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.
The left-handed-hitting Meckler had started in each of the Halos' last five games but will head to the bench for the series finale while the Rays send southpaw Shane McClanahan to the bump. Jose Siri will replace Meckler in left field and will bat seventh.
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