Wade Miley Injury: Beginning rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Miley (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Dayton on Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Miley was cleared to pitch in an official game after getting through an extended spring training contest last week with no issues. Coming back from a hybrid UCL repair he had on his left elbow last May, Miley will eventually work his way up to Triple-A Louisville and could become an option for the Reds' rotation if he pitches well.

