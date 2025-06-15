Menu
Wade Miley News: Allows two runs vs. Tigers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 15, 2025

Miley did not factor into the decision Sunday against Detroit, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out five.

It was a strong outing overall for Miley, with both of the Tigers' runs coming on a pair of solo homers. After allowing four runs over two innings in a relief appearance to start his season, Miley has given up just five runs over 10 innings in his subsequent two starts. The veteran left-hander is currently scheduled to face the Cardinals at home next week in his next outing.

Wade Miley
Cincinnati Reds
