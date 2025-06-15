Wade Miley News: Allows two runs vs. Tigers
Miley did not factor into the decision Sunday against Detroit, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out five.
It was a strong outing overall for Miley, with both of the Tigers' runs coming on a pair of solo homers. After allowing four runs over two innings in a relief appearance to start his season, Miley has given up just five runs over 10 innings in his subsequent two starts. The veteran left-hander is currently scheduled to face the Cardinals at home next week in his next outing.
