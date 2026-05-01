Walbert Urena Injury: Hit by comebacker

Urena was removed from Friday's game against the Mets after getting hit on the leg by a comebacker, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

A 102.6-mph line drive off the bat of Bo Bichette connected with Urena's right leg in the sixth inning, causing him to fall to the ground and remain down for a moment. He threw a few warm-up pitches in front of trainers in an effort to stay in the game, but the Angels made the call to pull him. More information regarding his status could be available after the game, though the fact that he was able to throw immediately after the incident is an encouraging sign.