Walbert Urena News: Back in Anaheim
The Angels recalled Urena from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.
Urena gave up six unearned runs over 1.2 innings during his first stint with the Angels at the beginning of the season and has since posted a 6.48 ERA and 1.60 WHIP through two starts with Salt Lake. The Halos have an opening in their rotation, but Urena's lack of recent success will likely keep him in a long-relief role while he's in the majors. Sam Aldegheri was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
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