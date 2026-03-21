Walbert Urena News: Could break camp with Angels

Urena could make the Angels' Opening Day roster, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Urena has pitched just one game above the Double-A level, so he came into camp as a longshot to break camp with the big-league club. However, the right-hander has had a decent spring, posting a 4.60 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB over 15.2 innings spanning six appearances (including one start). Beyond those surface numbers, Urena has hit triple digits with his sinker and hasn't yet given up any long balls. He's worked mostly as a starter in the minors, though Urena's profile could fit that of a high-leverage reliever. Whether or not he makes the season-opening 26-day roster could hinge on whether Alek Manoah (finger) and Grayson Rodriguez (arm) begin the campaign in the Angels' rotation.