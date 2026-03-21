Walbert Urena headshot

Walbert Urena News: Could break camp with Angels

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Urena could make the Angels' Opening Day roster, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Urena has pitched just one game above the Double-A level, so he came into camp as a longshot to break camp with the big-league club. However, the right-hander has had a decent spring, posting a 4.60 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB over 15.2 innings spanning six appearances (including one start). Beyond those surface numbers, Urena has hit triple digits with his sinker and hasn't yet given up any long balls. He's worked mostly as a starter in the minors, though Urena's profile could fit that of a high-leverage reliever. Whether or not he makes the season-opening 26-day roster could hinge on whether Alek Manoah (finger) and Grayson Rodriguez (arm) begin the campaign in the Angels' rotation.

Walbert Urena
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walbert Urena See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walbert Urena See More
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
264 days ago
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
MLB
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
Author Image
James Anderson
328 days ago
Farm Futures: Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings
MLB
Farm Futures: Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings
Author Image
James Anderson
February 23, 2024
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings
MLB
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings
Author Image
James Anderson
February 21, 2023