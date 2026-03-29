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Walbert Urena News: Demoted to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2026 at 10:42am

The Angels optioned Urena to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.

The 22-year-old cracked the Halos' Opening Day roster and recorded two outs without allowing a run Opening Day, but he surrendered six runs (all earned) on four hits and two walks to take the loss Saturday against the Astros. Urena should get another look with the Angels later this season, but for now Shaun Anderson will take his roster spot to round out the bullpen. Manager Kurt Suzuki confirmed that Urena will get stretched back out as a starter in the minors as a member of Salt Lake's rotation, per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com.

Walbert Urena
Los Angeles Angels
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