Walbert Urena News: Demoted to Triple-A

The Angels optioned Urena to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.

The 22-year-old cracked the Halos' Opening Day roster and recorded two outs without allowing a run Opening Day, but he surrendered six runs (all earned) on four hits and two walks to take the loss Saturday against the Astros. Urena should get another look with the Angels later this season, but for now Shaun Anderson will take his roster spot to round out the bullpen. Manager Kurt Suzuki confirmed that Urena will get stretched back out as a starter in the minors as a member of Salt Lake's rotation, per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com.