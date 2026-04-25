Walbert Urena News: Drawing another start
Urena is slated to start Saturday's game against the Royals in Kansas City, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Summoned from Triple-A Salt Lake last weekend to make his first MLB start, Urena spun a gem for the Halos, striking out eight and allowing two runs on four hits and two walks across six innings in a losing effort against the Padres. He'll be awarded another turn through the rotation on the heels of that strong outing, but Urena's stay with the big club could come to an end as soon as Grayson Rodriguez (shoulder) is ready to return from the injured list, likely at some point in May.
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