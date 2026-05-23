Walbert Urena headshot

Walbert Urena News: Good enough for second win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Urena (2-4) allowed one run on five hits and three walks while striking out six over five innings to earn the win over the Rangers on Saturday.

Urena has gone at least five innings in all five of his starts in May, allowing a total of five runs with a 23:12 K:BB across 27 innings. He had some shaky moments early in the season, but it looks like the 22-year-old right-hander is starting to settle in. He's at a 2.58 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 36:22 K:BB through 38.1 innings over nine games (seven starts). Urena will need to continue working on getting the walk rate in check, as it could come back to bite him as major-league hitters start to figure him out. His next start is projected to be on the road versus the Rays.

Walbert Urena
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walbert Urena See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walbert Urena See More
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 18
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 18
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
5 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
6 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
21 days ago