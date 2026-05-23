Walbert Urena News: Good enough for second win

Urena (2-4) allowed one run on five hits and three walks while striking out six over five innings to earn the win over the Rangers on Saturday.

Urena has gone at least five innings in all five of his starts in May, allowing a total of five runs with a 23:12 K:BB across 27 innings. He had some shaky moments early in the season, but it looks like the 22-year-old right-hander is starting to settle in. He's at a 2.58 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 36:22 K:BB through 38.1 innings over nine games (seven starts). Urena will need to continue working on getting the walk rate in check, as it could come back to bite him as major-league hitters start to figure him out. His next start is projected to be on the road versus the Rays.