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Walbert Urena News: Picks up third win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Urena (3-4) allowed three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out seven over six innings to earn the win over the Rockies on Wednesday.

Urena picked up his fifth quality start of the season, though his six-start stretch of allowing two runs or fewer came to a close. The seven strikeouts were one off his season high as well. Urena is quickly becoming a reliable arm for the Angels with a 2.68 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 48:28 K:BB through 50.1 innings over 11 games (nine starts). Urena still walks a few too many batters (5.0 BB/9), but he's only given up four homers this season to help limit the damage. He's projected for a home start versus the Astros next week.

Walbert Urena
Los Angeles Angels
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