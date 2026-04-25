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Walbert Urena News: Poor outing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Urena (0-3) took the loss Saturday against the Royals after allowing four runs on six hits and five walks across 3.2 innings. He struck out three.

Urena looked impressive in his first start of the season against the Padres on April 19 after tossing six-plus innings of two-run ball with eight strikeouts, but he couldn't repeat that outing here. This time, Urena failed to consistently find the strike zone, as he tossed just 44 of his 81 pitches for strikes and was lifted before completing four innings. It remains to be seen if Urena will get another turn in the rotation, but this outing increased his ERA to 4.76. If Urena gets another start, he'd be tentatively lined up to face the Mets at home next weekend.

Walbert Urena
Los Angeles Angels
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