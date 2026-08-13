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Walbert Urena News: Rebounds in win over Rangers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 13, 2026

Urena (8-8) allowed two hits and two walks while striking out five over six shutout innings to earn the win over the Rangers on Thursday.

Urena threw 65 of 100 pitches for strikes in this rebound performance. He had been tagged for four runs over 2.1 innings in his previous start, but Thursday's outing was more in line with what he's shown throughout the year. The rookie has a 2.67 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 102:57 K:BB through 107.2 innings over 22 games (20 starts). Urena's continuing high walk rate remains a concern -- he's issued 20 free passes over 36 innings since the start of July, but he's shown an ability to limit damage. His next start is projected to be on the road in Houston.

Walbert Urena
Los Angeles Angels
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