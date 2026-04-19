Walbert Urena headshot

Walbert Urena News: Set to start Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Urena will start Sunday's game against the Padres, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The right-hander was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday and will fill the Halos' open rotation spot, pushing back Reid Detmers to pitch Monday versus the Blue Jays. Urena made two appearances for Anaheim in the opening days of the season and gave up six runs (none earned) on five hits and three walks across 1.2 innings. He covered five frames during his last start for Salt Lake and should be able to handle a typical starting workload.

Walbert Urena
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walbert Urena See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walbert Urena See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 16
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 16
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
3 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 16
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 16
Author Image
Chris Morgan
3 days ago
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
293 days ago
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
MLB
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
Author Image
James Anderson
357 days ago
Farm Futures: Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings
MLB
Farm Futures: Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings
Author Image
James Anderson
February 23, 2024