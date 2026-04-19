Walbert Urena News: Set to start Sunday
Urena will start Sunday's game against the Padres, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
The right-hander was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday and will fill the Halos' open rotation spot, pushing back Reid Detmers to pitch Monday versus the Blue Jays. Urena made two appearances for Anaheim in the opening days of the season and gave up six runs (none earned) on five hits and three walks across 1.2 innings. He covered five frames during his last start for Salt Lake and should be able to handle a typical starting workload.
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