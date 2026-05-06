Walbert Urena headshot

Walbert Urena News: Sharp in first win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Urena (1-3) earned the win Wednesday over the White Sox, allowing a run on two hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out five.

It was an impressive performance by Urena, who logged his second quality start and first major-league win. The rookie right-hander has held opponents to just two runs over 11 innings in his last two outings. Urena's ERA sits at a solid 3.22 through 22.1 innings this season with a 1.57 WHIP and 22:19 K:BB. He's currently lined up to face the Guardians on the road his next time out.

Walbert Urena
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walbert Urena See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walbert Urena See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 1
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 1
Author Image
Chris Bennett
5 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, May 1
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, May 1
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
5 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
10 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago