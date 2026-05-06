Walbert Urena News: Sharp in first win
Urena (1-3) earned the win Wednesday over the White Sox, allowing a run on two hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out five.
It was an impressive performance by Urena, who logged his second quality start and first major-league win. The rookie right-hander has held opponents to just two runs over 11 innings in his last two outings. Urena's ERA sits at a solid 3.22 through 22.1 innings this season with a 1.57 WHIP and 22:19 K:BB. He's currently lined up to face the Guardians on the road his next time out.
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